Royal chicken kabobs

Ingredients:

Marinade

1 cup pineapple juice

3 Tablespoons packed brown sugar

2 Tablespoons canola or sesame oil (not toasted)

¼ cup soy sauce (use sweet dark if available)

¼ cup Ketchup

4 cloves garlic smashed and minced

2 large pieces ginger, peeled and grated

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon fine ground white pepper

Meat & Veggies

3 boneless, skinless chicken half-breasts, dried, trimmed and pierced* cut into 1 ½ inch cubes

2 green bell peppers, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

3 red bell peppers cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

1 large red onion, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces (only use large pieces)

2 cups fresh pineapple cut into 1 ½ inch pieces

Directions

Mix the first 9 ingredients together and whisk to create the marinade. Set aside. Dry the chicken with paper towels and trim any fat or connective tissue. *Using a blade tenderizer or sharp fork, pierce the breasts both front and back sides. Cut into 1 ½ inch cubes. Place in marinade tray or covered baking dish. Add the pieces of pepper, onion and pineapple to the chicken. Pour marinade over kabob pieces and mix well. Cover ingredients and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight. Using metal or wood skewers, thread chicken, peppers, onion and pineapple; leaving about 2 inches at the end. If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes prior to loading. Reserve remaining marinade for basting. Clean and brush grill grates with light oil. Preheat outdoor grill to medium high. Place skewers on grill, allowing space between each kabob. Grill, turning every 5 minutes and basting with marinade until chicken is done; about 10 to 12 minutes, depending on the heat of your grill. Remove kabobs from grill, tent with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving. Serves 8. (each half chicken breast yields meat for 6 kabobs)

Recipe by Mary C. Merola, July 2012. Function Junction Culinary Studio

