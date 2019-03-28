Royal chicken kabobs
Ingredients:
Marinade
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 3 Tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 2 Tablespoons canola or sesame oil (not toasted)
- ¼ cup soy sauce (use sweet dark if available)
- ¼ cup Ketchup
- 4 cloves garlic smashed and minced
- 2 large pieces ginger, peeled and grated
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon fine ground white pepper
Meat & Veggies
- 3 boneless, skinless chicken half-breasts, dried, trimmed and pierced* cut into 1 ½ inch cubes
- 2 green bell peppers, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 3 red bell peppers cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
- 1 large red onion, cut into 1 ½ inch pieces (only use large pieces)
- 2 cups fresh pineapple cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
Directions
- Mix the first 9 ingredients together and whisk to create the marinade. Set aside.
- Dry the chicken with paper towels and trim any fat or connective tissue. *Using a blade tenderizer or sharp fork, pierce the breasts both front and back sides. Cut into 1 ½ inch cubes. Place in marinade tray or covered baking dish.
- Add the pieces of pepper, onion and pineapple to the chicken.
- Pour marinade over kabob pieces and mix well. Cover ingredients and refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight.
- Using metal or wood skewers, thread chicken, peppers, onion and pineapple; leaving about 2 inches at the end. If using wooden skewers, soak in water for at least 30 minutes prior to loading. Reserve remaining marinade for basting.
- Clean and brush grill grates with light oil. Preheat outdoor grill to medium high.
- Place skewers on grill, allowing space between each kabob. Grill, turning every 5 minutes and basting with marinade until chicken is done; about 10 to 12 minutes, depending on the heat of your grill.
- Remove kabobs from grill, tent with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.
- Serves 8. (each half chicken breast yields meat for 6 kabobs)
Recipe by Mary C. Merola, July 2012. Function Junction Culinary Studio
