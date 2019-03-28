× Royals offering voucher to fans who bought Opening Day tickets after rain delay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you bought an Opening Day ticket, the Royals are offering up a free ticket to an upcoming home game.

And that special offer applies whether you actually went to Thursday’s game or not.

It’s the team’s way of saying thanks for being patient after rain rolled through Kansas City just as the game was supposed to start. First pitch was delayed for about two hours.

“This is a thank you to our fans who waited out the weather to support us on Opening Day,” said Kevin Uhlich, Royals senior vice president of business operations. “We also know many fans who bought tickets couldn’t make it out to The K because of the delay, and we want to reward their loyalty, too.”

The team will send an email in the next few days to the email address fans used to purchase their Opening Day tickets. That email will have details on how to get a free ticket to any home Royals game this season, starting in April through the end of the regular season.

Fans will get one ticket voucher for each Opening Day ticket that was purchased, the Royals said. The voucher is good for a ticket in a comparable seating area.