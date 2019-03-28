× Where the winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kansas and Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. — We now know where the winning Powerball tickets in both Kansas and Missouri were sold.

The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday that the $2 million ticket sold in its state was sold somewhere in northeastern Kansas.

Unfortunately, they did not specially say which store the ticket was sold.

The winning numbers were: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and PB: 12

The winner matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million because the tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1.

“Kansas has a new millionaire! A $2 Million winning Powerball ticket was sold in last night! Check your tickets and we’ll see you in Topeka!” Kansas Lottery posted to Facebook Thursday.

The Missouri Lottery said the $1 million ticket sold in its state was sold somewhere in St. Charles, which is just outside of St. Louis.

The winning ticket sold in Missouri matched all five white balls drawn Wednesday, but missed matching the red.

The $768.4 million ticket was sold in Wisconsin.