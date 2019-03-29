FOX4 Interactive Radar: 🌧️, storms then some snow!

1 person injured in shooting near Armour and Main

Posted 8:43 pm, March 29, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was shot near Armour Boulevard and Main Street Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found a car shot up and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was also in the car, but was uninjured.

The victims told police that they were in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Main Street and Linwood Boulevard when a man shot into their vehicle.

They then drove to the Burger King at Armour and Main.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a black man in an all grey track suit, possibly driving a black, 2-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)

