1 person injured in shooting near Armour and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after one person was shot near Armour Boulevard and Main Street Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found a car shot up and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A woman was also in the car, but was uninjured.

The victims told police that they were in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near Main Street and Linwood Boulevard when a man shot into their vehicle.

They then drove to the Burger King at Armour and Main.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a black man in an all grey track suit, possibly driving a black, 2-door Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477.)