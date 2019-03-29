× 61-year-old man found dead in flooded area near Platte County lake

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding a 61-year-old man’s body Friday morning near Bean Lake.

Officials say the man’s body was found near an overturned boat in a flooded area near the lake north of Weston.

The man’s family called the sheriff’s office Thursday night, saying they hadn’t been able to contact him that day. When crews searched the flooded area near the lake, they found the overturned boat and the man’s body at about 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials have not released the man’s name yet, as his family notifies others.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t believe there was any foul play involved in the man’s death, but his official cause of death is pending an autopsy.