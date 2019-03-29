Blue Springs officer runs 165 miles in 7 days to honor fallen first-responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Last year, 243 first responders took their own lives. That number includes KCPD Officer Chris Garcia and metro firefighter Matt Young.

On Friday, hundreds of families walked to shine a light on that high number.

But Blue Springs Police Officer Keegan Hughes started his journey a week ago. He decided to run 165 miles in one week to honor a total of 11 fallen first-responders and their families.

"More first responders died at their own hands than were killed in the line of duty. That is massive, and that is wrong," Hughes said.

On Friday, Hughes delivered two American flags to Garcia and Young's families. He carried those flags with him during his journey from the Springfield area to the Kansas City metro, in hopes of carrying on their legacies.

"It is OK to get help. If you are in trouble and need something or are suffering, ask," Hughes said.

Hughes will finish his 7-day journey at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday. For more information or to follow his journey, visit this site.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

