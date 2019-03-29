× Charges dropped against woman charged in relation to Clinton officer’s death

CLINTON, Mo. — Prosecutors dismissed a case against one of four suspects charged in connection with a Clinton officer’s death.

Brandie Noble was charged with hindering prosecution of a felony in the murder investigation of Officer Gary Michael in 2017. Prosecutors said she and her husband, who is also charged in the case, took murder suspect Ian McCarthy into their home after the shooting.

The Clinton woman was set to go to trial on Monday before the charges were dropped.

Michael was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop. McCarthy allegedly jumped out of his car and fired at Michael before driving a few blocks, crashing the car and running away from the scene.

Court documents say Noble and her husband later found McCarthy in their home, armed with an assault rifle, and knew he shot the officer. Prosecutors said they allowed McCarthy to stay in their home while they knew a manhunt was going on for him.

This all occurred while four children under the age of 17 were in the home as well. Noble was also charged with four counts of child endangerment.

McCarthy was later arrested after a man spotted him walking near his home and called police. He’s charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Henry County Prosecutor Richard Shields said they dropped the charges because she was scheduled to make a plea and wouldn’t make a sufficient admission of guilt.

Prosecutors plan to refile with two counts of hindering prosecution, but at this time, they don’t have a timetable for when they will refile, Shields said.

Noble’s husband, William Noble, pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 30.