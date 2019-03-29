Fans fill KC’s Sprint Center, Power & Light for NCAA Sweet 16 games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even though there weren't any local teams competing, thousands of fans packed the Sprint Center and Power and Light on Friday night for the NCAA Tournament.

About 17,000 watched Auburn, North Carolina, Kentucky and Houston battle for spots in the Elite 8 inside the Sprint Center. Winners of Friday's games will play Sunday for a spot in the Final Four.

But before they went in, fans enjoyed food, drinks and fun inside Power and Light venues.

Several bars hosted alumni parties. Kentucky fans enjoyed a pep rally with the band and cheerleaders. Watch the video above to see all of the excitement.

The tournament is expected to have a $10.6 million economic impact on the area.