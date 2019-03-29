Fourth person charged in shooting outside Raytown pool hall

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Raytown pool hall.

Mackenzie Hyatt, 17, is charged with 2nd degree murder in Jackson County in the death of Riley McCrakin.

According to court records, the night McCrackin was shot, Hyatt drove herself, Logan England, Kaci Cox and Tynan Mullen away from the area in Mullen’s car.

Hyatt drove the group to Cox’s house. After that, Hyatt got back into the car and was driven to another home in Lee’s Summit.

Hyatt said that on the night of the shooting, the same vehicle was parked far away from the scene because the plan was for England and Mullen to meet with the victim and “squash the beef.”

She said the vehicle was parked in that location because England told her that he, Mullen and the victim might fight and he didn’t want Hyatt to see that.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $200,000 cash.