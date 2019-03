KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local mail carrier who found an abandoned dog along his route a few weeks ago, officially adopted the dog he saved.

According to a Facebook post from KC Pet Project, Kansas City was recovering from -5 degree temperatures with the windchill when Nate found Sloan.

Sloan was frail and could barely move. Nate took Sloan to KC Pet Project.

Sloan’s conditions have since improved and on Saturday, Sloan will move into his forever home with Nate.