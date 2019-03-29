FOX4 Interactive Radar: 🌧️, storms then some snow!

North KC’s Northstars competing in Special Olympics this weekend

Posted 9:50 pm, March 29, 2019, by

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The NCAA Tournament is drawing basketball fans from all over the country to the Sprint Center, but there’s an inspiring local team of hoopsters preparing for a big game in a different venue.

The Northstars, a Special Olympics program affiliated with the North Kansas City School District, will compete at the Special Olympics Indoor Games in St. Joseph on Saturday.

“They come to a place that doesn’t judge them at all. They find a home. They find people who love them for what they are and treat them like any other kid,” said Pam Rohlfing, the district’s Special Olympics coordinator.

The Northstars started out small seven years ago with only seven basketball players. Now, with athletes competing in several different sports, it's the largest Special Olympics team north of the river.

Cheryl Craig’s son, Justin, plays basketball for the Northstars.

“It’s taught him that with special needs he can do anything just like normal kids can,” Craig said.

The Northstars will compete in several events on Saturday at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.