Police investigating after 17-year-old boy shot to death in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating a after a 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Friday night.

Police were called to the 12300 block of South Mullen to investigate a disturbance shortly before 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died on scene. Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).