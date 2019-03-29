FOX4 Interactive Radar: 🌧️, storms then some snow!

One person killed in crash on 169 Highway in Olathe

Posted 5:08 pm, March 29, 2019, by

OLATHE, Kan. — One person has died Friday afternoon in a crash along 169 Highway in Olathe, police say.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Friday near 169 Highway and 161st Street.

When police arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene; another person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

Portions of 169 Highway are closed as police investigate, as of 5 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the deadly crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950.

