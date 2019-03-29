Overland Park teen charged with assaulting school administrator

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park teen is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an administrator at his school.

Tershon Thomas, 18, faces a charge of battery of a school official.

According to court documents, on March 20, Thomas was in the principal’s office at Arrowhead day School for a conference with his mother, a teacher and administrators because he wanted to go back to his regular school, Shawnee Mission North.

When it was explained to him that he could not return to his regular school, Thomas allegedly became upset and asked the administrator for a hug.

As the administrator went to hug Thomas, he allegedly grabbed the administraotr by his head and chin and began to twist his neck.

The victim told investigators that he thought Thomas was trying to twist his head off.

When police asked Thomas what he was trying to do, Thomas said, “Do something malice.”

Thomas was released on $2,500 bond.