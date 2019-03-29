FOX4 Interactive Radar: 🌧️, storms then some snow!

Police searching for suspect after man suffers life-threatening injuries in KC shooting

Posted 4:43 pm, March 29, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot Friday afternoon in Kansas City’s East Side.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. near Chelsea Avenue and East Truman Road, but details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

One man was taken to a nearby hospital with with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are actively searching the area for a suspect. FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

