Powerball ticket that won $2 million in Kansas was sold in Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. — While the big winner of last Wednesday’s Powerball drawing bought a ticket in Wisconsin, a ticket worth $2 million was sold in Shawnee. The Kansas Lottery says siblings remaining anonymous don’t typically play Poweball, but couldn’t pass up the chance at $768.4 million, and bought four tickets at Murphy Express 8799 on 22770 W. 56th Street.

“Three of the tickets were Quick Picks, and on the fourth ticket, the winning ticket, we actually picked the numbers,” one sibling stated in a news release. “We used the random ages from people in our family to pick our numbers.”

The pair matched five of the six numbers, which normally wins $1 million, but because the players also bought the Power Play option for an additional $1, they doubled their prize from $1 million to $2 million.

The winning numbers in the March 27 drawing were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62, with a Powerball of 12. The winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $768.4 million, with a cash option of $477 million, was sold in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Murphy Express is eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the $2 million ticket.