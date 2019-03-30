1 person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash involving semi near I-70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to be in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning involving a semi.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. Saturday near westbound Interstate 70 and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Police said the driver of a Ford Focus that was traveling westbound left the roadway and collided with the concrete median barrier. The driver then redirected across the lanes of traffic, where they struck a westbound tractor semi-trailer.

The Focus ended up in a ditch off the roadway and the semi overturned on its side off the roadway.

The driver and passenger of the semi were taken to an area hospital but were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Focus was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Police said the semi was transporting non-hazardous materials. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, crews were still cleaning the scene and have the right lane closed of westbound I-70 before Blue Ridge Cutoff. It is expected to be cleared by 8 p.m.