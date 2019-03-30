Kansas troopers: 2 bicyclists killed on state highway crash

Posted 8:50 pm, March 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49PM, March 30, 2019

MEDICINE LODGE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says two bicyclists have been killed after being hit from behind by a vehicle in south-central Kansas.

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday evening just before sunset on U.S. 160 about a mile west of Medicine Lodge.

A crash report says the cyclists were riding eastbound on the highway when a car slammed into the back of them, killing 64-year-old Robert Christensen, of Medicine Lodge, and 56-year-old Thomas Foust, of West Columbia, South Carolina.

Troopers say Christensen died at a local hospital; Foust died at the scene.

The 44-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

