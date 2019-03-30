KC police attempting to locate vehicle connected to homicide at 24th and Lister Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are attempting to locate the vehicle seen in the photos above in connection to a recent homicide.

The homicide occurred overnight Thursday near 24th and Lister.

The vehicle is believed to be a Chrysler Town and Country van and described as having no license plates and very loud exhaust.

Police said they are hoping home surveillance video will help them find the suspect involved in the deadly shooting.

Police said they got a call from a woman around 2:30 a.m. who reported someone shot her boyfriend.

She told police her boyfriend was arguing with someone in the front yard when she heard gunfire. She didn’t know who he was arguing with. A few moments later, her boyfriend stumbled into the house and died.

Investigators found a gun in the front yard along with a couple of shell casings.

Police are talking to witnesses who may have seen one or two vehicles leaving the area.

Surveillance video from a house next door and a business may help them pinpoint the suspect.

Police have not released the victim’s identity yet.