KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police said they are trying to locate the owner of a horse they found wandering the street.

Police said officers found the “handsome guy” wandering at 139th and Horidge Road Saturday night near Lee’s Summit.

KCPD said a local horse ranch operator took the horse in for safekeeping.

If you are missing a horse, police ask that you call South Patrol at 816-234-5550.

