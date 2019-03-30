Metro community steps up to help Ruby Jean’s Juicery after recent burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A burglary at Ruby Jean's Juicery, located off Troost, isn't slowing down the customer flow. It's actually stepping up after the community got wind of the situation on social media.

"I saw what happened and I decided to come," Leslie Doyle said.

Doyle is one of many community members who saw the post on social media and decided to stop in and support Ruby Jean's.

On Thursday, thieves broke in through a window, made off with the cash register and all the money inside, according to employees. Ruby Jean's posted to Instagram saying they took a substantial blow, but feel humbled by the outpouring of love and support shown by the community.

"This is a great place," customer Katie Knight said. "They're trying to help out people and serve the community and I don't understand why somebody would try to break into a place like this."

Doyle said they won't let this situation break the bank of Ruby Jean's Juicery. Not if the community has anything to do with it.

"With the help of all of us we will rebuild and this will be the jewel that it is and soon people will know 'oh, we don't want to mess with that'," Doyle said, "We want it to be around."

"They focus on health and wellness, but not just that," Kansas City Influencer Bria Jones said. "They focus on making it accessible to people who otherwise might not have the option to have healthier choices."

Jones works with Ruby Jean's owner Chris Goode. She created a GoFundMe account to help the business get back on its feet.

"Chris is working super hard to make this a beautiful place in our community and to have a set back like this could be devastating, but his spirit is good and I think ours is good so let's rise to meet that," Doyle said.