Police identify teen killed in Friday night Olathe shooting

OLATHE, Kan. -- Olathe police have identified the victim of the city’s latest homicide as 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

Friends say Padgett was loyal and always up for a good time. Already, they have erected a makeshift memorial at a place Padgett spent many hours. A pond near 108th and Nieman Road.

Olathe Police found Padgett shot dead just before 5 p.m. Friday on a driveway on South Mullen Court, a cul-de-sac near Black Bob and 123rd.

FOX4 has learned the officers are following social media, and they are completing forensic exams on several cell phones.

FOX4 also spoke with several of Padgett’s friends.

“It really hurts,” Chris Pooler said. “I hung out with him every single day. I hung out with him the day before he got shot.”

He stood near the pond that houses the makeshift memorial. Pooler started it.

“I literally talked to him 30 minutes before he got shot,” Pooler continued. “He was asking me to come and pick him up, and he was texting a lot of people.”

Padgett most recently attended Olathe East, though he previously attended Olathe Northwest and OLATHE’s SOAR Alternative Education School.

The Olathe School District tells FOX4 counselors will be available for students at both Olathe East and SOAR on Monday.

As for suspects, or a motive, Olathe Police have been very tight-lipped. Though they have asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers:

474-TIPS.