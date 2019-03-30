Two teens arrested in connection to shooting at Lawrence park

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two teenagers were arrested late Friday in connection to a shooting that hospitalized two other teenagers.

Investigators say the teens were shot outside of the Holcom Park Recreation Center on Friday afternoon. One was hospitalized with critical injuries Saturday morning, while the other teen’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Shortly after the shooting, investigators said two suspects were spotted in a vehicle connected to the shooting.

The two were held for questioning and booked in jail for aggravated robbery. Lawrence police say they are not looking for additional suspects.

FOX4 is not naming the suspects at this time because they have not been formally charged.