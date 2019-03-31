1 person in custody, police looking for second suspect after shots fired in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are looking for a person believed to be armed following a shots fired call Sunday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at 1:40 p.m. near 127th Street and S. Arapaho Drive.

One person has been taken into custody and a second suspect is currently being sought by police. The second suspect is described as a black male, wearing a red shirt and dark sweat pants. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the scene is currently still active.

Police could not say if the incident was related to a recent homicide in which 17-year-old Rowan Padgett, of Olathe, was shot and killed near 123rd and Black Bob Friday evening.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to update as new information becomes available.

Olathe police have have asked anyone with information to call them or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline: 816-474-TIPS.

Olathe Police are at the Winfield Apartments searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. One person is in custody. More info here: https://t.co/esy99ZNojf pic.twitter.com/tyq0htzZL9 — Regan Porter Fox4 KC (@ReganPorterTV) March 31, 2019

38.881396 -94.819128