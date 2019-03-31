1 person taken into custody after firing shots at Olathe officer

OLATHE, Kan. — One person has been taken into custody Sunday after firing shots at an Olathe Police officer.

Officers responded to an armed disturbance around 1:40 Sunday afternoon near 127th Street and S. Arapaho Drive.

Police said during an attempted robbery, an armed suspect fire shots at a victim. The shooting suspect and another person then left the scene on foot. The victim was not hurt, according to police.

A short time later, an officer confronted the shooting suspect, who fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect in the arm. The suspect received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police are still looking for the person who was with the shooting suspect described as a black male, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark sweat pants.

Olathe police said as a standard of procedure, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.