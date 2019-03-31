100 Concerts in 100 days in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are hundreds of bands and musicians coming to Kansas City in the next 100 days. This post includes a list of 100 artists coming to our area up till July 9, 2019. It includes bands that are household names, bands you most likely won’t know, symphony performances, and Broadway musicals. Live music is a big part of Kansas City. If you’re up for a new adventure, try seeing a band you don’t know at a venue you’ve never experienced. Kansas City has one of the best symphonies in the world. If you haven’t seen a symphonic performance yet, then you should make a goal of visiting the Kauffman Center this spring (or at least this year).
Productions of Rent and Hamilton will be in Kansas City in the next 100 days. Crowds for these shows are expected to be large and could impact traffic.
Some of the bigger acts playing this spring include: Tesla, Mitski, Ozzy Osbourne, Vincent, MGMT, Goo Goo Dolls, Train, and New Kids on the Block. Over the next few months, music fans will be able to find anything to their liking from heavy metal, Christian music, pop, country, and classical. (Admittedly some bands made this list because their name sounded cool.)
- April 1 – Cloud Catcher @ The Riot Room
- April 2 – Ghost Light @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 2 – Sanction @ Davey’s Uptown
- April 3 – Laura Jane Grace & Devouring Mothers @ The Riot Room
- April 5 – Vincent @ The Riot Room
- April 5-7 – Pink Martini and Kansas City Symphony @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- April 5 – Yheti @ Uptown Theater
- April 5 – Eggs on Mars and Basset Hound @ Josey Records
- April 6 – Mitski and Jay Som @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 6 – Riot @ The Riot Room
- April 6 – Brother and The Hayes @ Mike Kelly’s Westsider
- April 7 – Tesla @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- April 7 – Broods @ The Truman
- April 10 – Mandolin Orange @ Madrid Theatre
- April 10 – Tom Macdonald, Nova Rockafeller, Mikey P @ Aftershock
- April 11 – Chamber Music with Michael Stern @ Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center
- April 11 – Flatland Cavalry @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 12 – Wishbone Ash @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 12 – The Zeros @ Kanza Hall
- April 12 – Elton Dan & the Rocket Band @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- April 12 – Ogla Kern, piano, with Dali Quartet @ Yardley Hall
- April 13 – Waking Up the Neighbors @ Kanza Hall
- April 13 – Fox and Bones @ Westport Saloon
- April 13 – Every Mother’s Nightmare @ The Scene KC Rock Bar
- April 14 – DJ Vice @ Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint
- April 16 – Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear @ Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
- April 16 – The Veer Union @ The Riot Room
- April 17 – Khatia Buniatishvili @ Folly Theater
- April 18 – Chris Tomlin @ Sprint Center
- April 18 – Pitch @ The Truman
- April 19 – Robin Trower @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- April 19 – Double Vision @ Ameristar Hotel & Casino
- April 20 – Shy Boys and Berwanger + Kid Computer @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- April 20 – DJ Scene @ Aura
- April 22 – Death Angel @ The Riot Room
- April 23 – Pop Evil @ The Truman
- April 23 – Son Volt @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 24 – I Prevail @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- April 25 – 77 Jefferson and Eddie Moore @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 25 – Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra @ American Jazz Museum
- April 25 – Rain, A Tribute to the Beatles @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- April 26 – The Mavericks @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- April 27 – Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers (Queen Tribute Band) @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- April 28 – Michael Schenker Fest @ The Truman
- April 30-May 5 – Rent @ Kansas City Music Hall
- May 1 – LANY @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 1 – Jai Wolf @ The Truman
- May 1 – The Marias @ The Riot Room
- May 2 – Indigenous @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- May 2 – Interpol and Foals @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 3 – Little River Band @ Ameristar Hotel & Casino
- May 3 – The Japanese House @ Riot Room
- May 3 – The Jack Nelson Band in Overland Park @ Kanza Hall
- May 4 – Dance Gavin Dance @ The Truman
- May 4 – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- May 7 – New Kids on the Block @ Sprint Center
- May 7 – MGMT @ Uptown Theater
- May 8 – Damien Escobar @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 9 – RBRM – Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, and Mike @ Starlight Theatre
- May 9 – Deer Tick @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- May 10 – Neko Case @ Uptown Theater
- May 10 – The Psychedelic Furs @ The Truman
- May 10 – Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss @ Ameristar Hotel & Casino
- May 11 – The Struts @ KC Live!
- May 11 – The Schwag @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- May 11 – The Sextet (US) @ The Ship
- May 14 – Tool @ Sprint Center
- May 14 – Elle King @ The Truman
- May 15 – Johnny Marr @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- May 15 – Ray Bonneville @ Knuckleheads Saloon
- May 16 – Hunter Hayes @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 17 – Slayer @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
- May 18 – The Band That Saved the World @ The Ship
- May 19 – Chicago @ Starlight Theatre
- May 21 – The Devil Makes Three @ Madrid Theatre
- May 22 – Shinedown @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 23 – Kandi Burruss @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 24 – Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- May 24 – In This Moment @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 31 – Amanda Palmer @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- May 31-June 2 – Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto with Brahms @ Kauffman Center
- June 2 – Brit Floyd @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- June 4 – Hozier @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- June 6 – Luis Miguel @ Sprint Center
- June 7-9 – Symphonic Metamorphosis plus Bach and Brahms Yefim Bronfman plays Liszt @ Kauffman Center
- June 7 – Billie Eilish and Denzel Curry @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
- June 8 – Travis Marvin @ Kanza Hall
- June 8 – Psymbionic @ Uptown Theater
- June 11 – Snarky Puppy @ Kaufman Center for the Performing Arts
- June 12 – The Record Company @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
- June 15 – Midnight Tyrannosaurs + Kai Wachi @ The Truman
- June 18 – Coheed and Cambria @ Starlight Theatre
- June 18-July 7 – Hamilton @ Kansas City Music Hall
- June 21 – Train, Goo Goo Dolls, Allen Stone @ Starlight Theatre
- June 22 – The Phantastics @ Linden Square
- June 22 – Uncle Kracker @ River Bluff Brewing
- June 22 – Peculiar Pretzelmen @ The Brick
- June 23 — Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World @ Starlight Theatre
- June 28 – Ozzy Osbourne + Megadeth @ Sprint Center
- July 6 — The Head and the Heart @ Starlight Theatre