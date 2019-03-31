100 Concerts in 100 days in Kansas City

Posted 6:32 pm, March 31, 2019

Classic Pic of Ozzy and the boys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are hundreds of bands and musicians coming to Kansas City in the next 100 days. This post includes a list of 100 artists coming to our area up till July 9, 2019. It includes bands that are household names, bands you most likely won’t know, symphony performances, and Broadway musicals. Live music is a big part of Kansas City. If you’re up for a new adventure, try seeing a band you don’t know at a venue you’ve never experienced. Kansas City has one of the best symphonies in the world. If you haven’t seen a symphonic performance yet, then you should make a goal of visiting the Kauffman Center this spring (or at least this year).

Productions of Rent and Hamilton will be in Kansas City in the next 100 days. Crowds for these shows are expected to be large and could impact traffic.

Some of the bigger acts playing this spring include: Tesla, Mitski, Ozzy Osbourne, Vincent, MGMT, Goo Goo Dolls, Train, and New Kids on the Block. Over the next few months, music fans will be able to find anything to their liking from heavy metal, Christian music, pop, country, and classical. (Admittedly some bands made this list because their name sounded cool.)

  1. April 1 – Cloud Catcher @ The Riot Room
  2. April 2 – Ghost Light @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  3. April 2 – Sanction @ Davey’s Uptown
  4. April 3 – Laura Jane Grace & Devouring Mothers @ The Riot Room
  5. April 5 – Vincent @ The Riot Room
  6. April 5-7 – Pink Martini and Kansas City Symphony @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
  7. April 5 – Yheti @ Uptown Theater
  8. April 5 – Eggs on Mars and Basset Hound @ Josey Records
  9. April 6 – Mitski and Jay Som @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  10. April 6 – Riot @ The Riot Room
  11. April 6 – Brother and The Hayes @ Mike Kelly’s Westsider
  12. April 7 – Tesla @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  13. April 7 – Broods @ The Truman
  14. April 10 – Mandolin Orange @ Madrid Theatre
  15. April 10 – Tom Macdonald, Nova Rockafeller, Mikey P @ Aftershock
  16. April 11 – Chamber Music with Michael Stern @ Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center
  17. April 11 – Flatland Cavalry @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  18. April 12 – Wishbone Ash @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  19. April 12 – The Zeros @ Kanza Hall
  20. April 12 – Elton Dan & the Rocket Band @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  21. April 12 – Ogla Kern, piano, with Dali Quartet @ Yardley Hall
  22. April 13 – Waking Up the Neighbors @ Kanza Hall
  23. April 13 – Fox and Bones @ Westport Saloon
  24. April 13 – Every Mother’s Nightmare @ The Scene KC Rock Bar
  25. April 14 – DJ Vice @ Guy Fieri’s Dive & Taco Joint
  26. April 16 – Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear @ Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
  27. April 16 – The Veer Union @ The Riot Room
  28. April 17 – Khatia Buniatishvili @ Folly Theater
  29. April 18 – Chris Tomlin @ Sprint Center
  30. April 18 – Pitch @ The Truman
  31. April 19 – Robin Trower @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  32. April 19 – Double Vision @ Ameristar Hotel & Casino
  33. April 20 – Shy Boys and Berwanger + Kid Computer @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  34. April 20 – DJ Scene @ Aura
  35. April 22 – Death Angel @ The Riot Room
  36. April 23 – Pop Evil @ The Truman
  37. April 23 – Son Volt @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  38. April 24 – I Prevail @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  39. April 25 – 77 Jefferson and Eddie Moore @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  40. April 25 – Kansas City Latin Jazz Orchestra @ American Jazz Museum
  41. April 25 – Rain, A Tribute to the Beatles @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  42. April 26 – The Mavericks @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  43. April 27 – Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers (Queen Tribute Band) @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  44. April 28 – Michael Schenker Fest @ The Truman
  45. April 30-May 5 – Rent @ Kansas City Music Hall
  46. May 1 – LANY @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  47. May 1 – Jai Wolf @ The Truman
  48. May 1 – The Marias @ The Riot Room
  49. May 2 – Indigenous @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  50. May 2 – Interpol and Foals @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  51. May 3 – Little River Band @ Ameristar Hotel & Casino
  52. May 3 – The Japanese House @ Riot Room
  53. May 3 – The Jack Nelson Band in Overland Park @ Kanza Hall
  54. May 4 – Dance Gavin Dance @ The Truman
  55. May 4 – Tommy Castro & The Painkillers @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  56. May 7 – New Kids on the Block @ Sprint Center
  57. May 7 – MGMT @ Uptown Theater
  58. May 8 – Damien Escobar @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  59. May 9 – RBRM – Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, and Mike @ Starlight Theatre
  60. May 9 – Deer Tick @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  61. May 10 – Neko Case @ Uptown Theater
  62. May 10 – The Psychedelic Furs @ The Truman
  63. May 10 – Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss @ Ameristar Hotel & Casino
  64. May 11 – The Struts @ KC Live!
  65. May 11 – The Schwag @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  66. May 11 – The Sextet (US) @ The Ship
  67. May 14 – Tool @ Sprint Center
  68. May 14 – Elle King @ The Truman
  69. May 15 – Johnny Marr @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  70. May 15 – Ray Bonneville @ Knuckleheads Saloon
  71. May 16 – Hunter Hayes @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  72. May 17 – Slayer @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
  73. May 18 – The Band That Saved the World @ The Ship
  74. May 19 – Chicago @ Starlight Theatre
  75. May 21 – The Devil Makes Three @ Madrid Theatre
  76. May 22 – Shinedown @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  77. May 23 – Kandi Burruss @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  78. May 24 – Apocalyptica Plays Metallica by Four Cellos @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  79. May 24 – In This Moment @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  80. May 31 – Amanda Palmer @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  81. May 31-June 2 – Mozart’s Fifth Violin Concerto with Brahms @ Kauffman Center
  82. June 2 – Brit Floyd @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  83. June 4 – Hozier @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  84. June 6 – Luis Miguel @ Sprint Center
  85. June 7-9 – Symphonic Metamorphosis plus Bach and Brahms Yefim Bronfman plays Liszt @ Kauffman Center
  86. June 7 – Billie Eilish and Denzel Curry @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
  87. June 8 – Travis Marvin @ Kanza Hall
  88. June 8 – Psymbionic @ Uptown Theater
  89. June 11 – Snarky Puppy @ Kaufman Center for the Performing Arts
  90. June 12 – The Record Company @ Voodoo Lounge, Harrah’s
  91. June 15 – Midnight Tyrannosaurs + Kai Wachi @ The Truman
  92. June 18 – Coheed and Cambria @ Starlight Theatre
  93. June 18-July 7 – Hamilton @ Kansas City Music Hall
  94. June 21 – Train, Goo Goo Dolls, Allen Stone @ Starlight Theatre
  95. June 22 – The Phantastics @ Linden Square
  96. June 22 – Uncle Kracker @ River Bluff Brewing
  97. June 22 – Peculiar Pretzelmen @ The Brick
  98. June 23 — Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World @ Starlight Theatre
  99. June 28 – Ozzy Osbourne + Megadeth @ Sprint Center
  100. July 6 — The Head and the Heart @ Starlight Theatre
