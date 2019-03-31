16-year-old identified as victim in deadly Kansas City shooting near 43rd and Indiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are reporting the victim in a deadly shooting late Friday night was a 16-year-old from Kansas City.

At 11: 30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home near 43rd Street and Indiana in regards to the shooting.

When officers arrived at the home, they located the victim, identified as Clinton Holman Jr.

No suspect information has been released at this time and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.