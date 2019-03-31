Authorities involved in standoff with armed man in Eudora, Kansas

EUDORA, Kan. — Authorities have been involved in a standoff with an armed man since early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field near 143rd Street and County Line Road in Eudora, Kansas, shortly after 7 a.m. for a man armed with a gun who appeared to potentially be a danger to himself.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 deputies have been communicating with the man, who has remained in a field throughout the day, to get him to surrender safely.

Deputies are still on the scene as of Sunday evening.

