Authorities involved in standoff with armed man in Eudora, Kansas

Posted 6:24 pm, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23PM, March 31, 2019

EUDORA, Kan. — Authorities have been involved in a standoff with an armed man since early Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field near 143rd Street and County Line Road in Eudora, Kansas, shortly after 7 a.m. for a man armed with a gun who appeared to potentially be a danger to himself.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX4 deputies have been communicating with the man, who has remained in a field throughout the day, to get him to surrender safely.

Deputies are still on the scene as of Sunday evening.

FOX4 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

