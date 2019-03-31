Driver critically injured after rollover crash on I-35 and Chouteau Trafficway

Posted 8:23 pm, March 31, 2019, by , Updated at 08:25PM, March 31, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have critical injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

At this time Choutea Trafficway is closed at northbound I-35.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating the crash.

FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.