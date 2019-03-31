Driver critically injured after rollover crash on I-35 and Chouteau Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near Interstate 35 and Chouteau Trafficway.

The driver of the vehicle is reported to have critical injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

At this time Choutea Trafficway is closed at northbound I-35.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are investigating the crash.

FOX4 will continue to update as new details become available.