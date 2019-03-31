Lawrence woman injured in single-vehicle wreck on I-70 in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Lawrence woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70, near 57th Street in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP said the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry was heading east when they left the roadway to the left and struck the barrier wall. They then crossed all lanes of traffic and left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch and went airborne.

The driver, identified as a 79-year-old woman form Lawrence, was taken to KU Hospital with suspected serious injuries. KHP said she was not wearing a seat belt.