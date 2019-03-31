Man wanted in connection to Olathe teen’s killing contacted by police

OLATHE, Kan. — An 18-year-old man wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of an Olathe teen on Friday has been contacted.

Police said Matthew Bibee, Jr. was “contacted” Sunday afternoon as part of the investigation following the the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett.

Officials would not say if Bibee, Jr. was taken into custody or if he is a suspect in the case.

Olathe Police found Padgett shot dead just before 5 p.m. Friday on a driveway on South Mullen Court, a cul-de-sac near 123rd and Black Bob.

Padgett most recently attended Olathe East, though he previously attended Olathe Northwest and OLATHE’s SOAR Alternative Education School.

The Olathe School District tells FOX4 counselors will be available for students at both Olathe East and SOAR on Monday.

Olathe police have have asked anyone with information to call them or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline: 816-474-TIPS.

38.881396 -94.819128