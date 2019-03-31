Platte County Sheriff investigating after man and toddler found dead in vehicle

RIDGLEY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths after a man and a toddler were found dead inside a vehicle Sunday morning.

Authorities received a call shortly before 7 a.m. regarding a vehicle fire near the 2000 block of B Highway, north of Ridgley, Missouri. The caller told authorities they could see human remains inside the vehicle.

The Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office is helping the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

