Rapper Nipsey Hussle dead after a shooting near Los Angeles clothing store he is associated with

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has died after a shooting near a clothing store he was associated with in Los Angeles, according to a high-ranking law enforcement official with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two other people were injured in the shooting around 3:20 p.m., according to the department.

The incident occurred near a clothing store associated with the rapper, around the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

All three victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, according to police. The other two were in stable condition, police added.

In a tweet, the department said it has no information about the suspect.