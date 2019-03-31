× Spring festivals in the Kansas City area for 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring is here and blossoms will soon be on the trees. Sunrise will have that reddish-purple glow as you come into work in the morning. Spring started on March 20th and will continue till June 21st. You may be wondering what are some cool activities in the Kansas City area you can attend, so here’s a list of this year’s spring festivals and activities. Spring activities listed here include: Easter egg hunts, craft brewery tastings, flower arrangement classes, wine and cheese gatherings, music festivals, film festivals, and love for mushrooms, apples, and bacon.

April 3 – Culinary Fight Club Presents the 2019 National BBQ Association Kansas City Street Food Showdown: 10 teams will compete for the 2019 Culinary Fight Club Apron and trophy. There will be two winners. Dinner tickets cost $50. You can expect a night out with gourmet BBQ meant as street food. What exactly is street food? According to the competition, it is ready-to-eat foods and beverages prepared and sold by vendors off streets or similar places. The Culinary Fight Club will challenge contestants to plate the most gourmet version of “low to middle income” cuisine with limited fresh ingredients in only 60 minutes. The event will be held at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown location in Kansas City, MO. It is from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.

April 3 – Stella & Dot Spring Kick Off: Stella & Dot is working to change the fashion industry to meet the demands of busy women. You have the chance to see the company’s jewelry and apparel as well as mix and mingle with the stylist community. Ticket will include hors d’oeuvres. This will be held at the Malfer Studio in Leawood, KS. It costs about $10. It starts at 6:00pm and ends at 9:00pm.

April 6 – NKC Rotary Spring Fling Beer Fest: the third annual fest will feature 30 local home brewers, soon-to-open breweries, and several beer-related vendors. This is a fundraising event for charitable efforts – such as scholarships for students and growing literacy. The event is in conjunction with the Missouri Mashers Brew Club. This is located at 1520 Clay Street, North Kansas City, MO. It costs around $10-$40.

April 6 – 4th Annual Spring Fling in the Vines: includes cotton candy cocktails made with Muskrato de Missouri wine, mini strawberry shortcakes, and games like redneck golf, washers, yard Yahtzee, and Giant Jenga. It is free to attend and no reservations are required. Come out between 11:00am and 6:00pm. It will be held at the Jowler Creek Vineyard & Winery.

April 6 – Let’s Celebrate Spring: in April the American Wine Society Kansas City Chapter will dive into sparkling wines and champagne to toast the new season. You’ll have the chance to learn about how wines are made, stored, and learn about unique wine aromas and flavors. Visitors are welcome to attend. The cost for members and guests is $10. Tickets must be purchased prior to the event due to venue space and regulations. This will be held at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center in Mission KS. The event is from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

April 6 – Sans Bar KC Spring Booze-Free Bash: ticket includes hand-crafted alcohol-free drinks and live music by the E&M Sound initiative. The event is for people who want to gather without alcohol. It is for anyone 17+ years of age. It will be from 7:00pm to 10:30pm at the Yoga Patch located at 7235 Central Street, Kansas City, MO.

April 7 – Say Cheese Fest Kansas City: you’ll have the chance to sample some of the best cheese dishes in Kansas City and the surrounding area. Enjoy mac & cheese, cheese pizza, grilled cheese, and more. It costs around $25-$45. VIP admission gets you in at 3:00pm. The first general admission round is at 4:00pm to 7:00pm. The second general admission round is at 7:00pm to 9:00pm. There are several vegetarian options at this event. Children are welcome, but strollers are not allowed. You’ll receive one sample ticket for each food vendor. Each guest receives around 8-10 food tickets.

April 10-14 – Kansas City FilmFest international: the film festival will include a variety of films at different lengths, including fiction and documentary style movies. The Heartland Student Short will include movies from college students and high school students from Kansas or Missouri. These films will be 40 minutes or shorter in length and in any genre. The festival includes 120+ narrative and documentary shorts and features. It covers all topics from jazz, Latin cinema, Black Voices Matter, alternate stories, world cinema, and more. It is the longest running and largest film festival in the Kansas City metro.

April 11 through May 2 – 2019 Italian Film Festival: the event includes four critically-acclaimed Italian films. All movies will be shown in English subtitles. This is sponsored by Volpi Foods and the Italian Cultural Institute of Chicago in collaboration with Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art. The festival is free. Movies are shown on Thursdays. On April 25 the museum will show seven short film programs.

April 11 – German Film Festival: Showing “Bonhoeffer” and “The Sorrows of Young Werther.” This will be at the UMKC Student Union Theater, first movie at 6:00pm, second movie at 9:00pm.

April 11 – Just Between Friends Shawnee Spring 2019 Sale: this is a community event where families can sell items their children no longer use and buy items that fit for them now. The spring event features clothing for boys and girls, shoes, baby items, maternity clothes, feeding and bathing gear. You can also find toys, electronics, books, games, strollers, and more. Items have reduced prices. The idea is that since children grow fast, the community can come together to exchange items. The event is free to attend. It is held at the Wyandotte County Fairgrounds in Kansas City, KS.

April 12 – Alphabet Soup: Stories from Queer Voices LGBTQ Short Play Festival: this is the 4th year for the festival. Tickets cost $15. This year it will include seven plays centered around LGBTQ matters. The show is suggested for people 17+ in age. This will be at the Squeezebox Theatre in Kansas City, MO. Plays cover a wide range of topics from: science fiction, family issues, college life, sexual orientation, individuality, and the consequences of research. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. The plays start at 8:00pm and will end around 10:00pm.

April 13-14 — Cider Hill Apple Blossom Festival: located at the Cider Hill Family Orchard in Kansas City, KS. It includes hayrides through the orchard, apple blossoms, spring flowers for sale, vendors with handmade items, a train, classes, BBQ lunch, cider donuts, slushies, kettle corn, and more. It is from 12:00pm to 5:00pm both days.

April 13 – Community Egg Hunt: if you have kiddos and are looking for somewhere to celebrate Easter, this event is free and put on by Cross Points Church. The hunt includes a bounce house, cotton candy, games, and music. It will be held at the Lion’s Park in Bonner Springs, KS. It is meant to be a community event and just for fun.

April 13 – FSE Spring Craft & Vendor Fair 2019: the craft fair supports local businesses and shops for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduation, prom accessories, and wedding shower gifts. The event is free and will include authentic Mexican food, a raffle, face painting, pony rides, and a clown. There will be over 50 booths for you to explore. It will be held at the Franklin Smith Elementary Gym. All proceeds raised benefit students. Money will go to field trips, special person days throughout the year, reading programs, playground equipment, and other important necessities.

April 13 – Turkish Food & Art Festival: the food festival includes Turkish favorites such as gyro, baklava, Turkish pizza, stuffed flatbread, and cakes. There will also be personalized books and pottery for sale. It is hosted by Dialogue Institute Kansas City. It is from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 4215 Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, KS.

April 14 – Spring Cheese & Wine: it costs $50 to sample multiple cheeses, wines, and other items. Tickets are available for purchase through www.thebettercheddar.com under the event tab. You can also purchase a ticket in store or by phone: 816-561-8204. The event is located at The Better Cheddar in Kansas City, MO. It is hosted by Matthew McDowell & Lincoln Broadbooks.

April 14 – Festival Passport to India: the event includes South and Southeast Asian art and culture. You’ll have the chance to learn from teachers about art and dance. There will be live music, fashion shows, and a variety of dance performances. This will be held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Food will be available for purchase. The full schedule is listed on the museum website. It includes a fashion show, traditional string and percussion music, and art activities.

April 18 – The Pitch’s Bacon & Bourbon: for those who love bacon and bourbon this is going to be heaven. Last year’s event sold-out. You can sample over 20 bourbons and sample treats from local restaurants, including Aladdin, Homesteader, Pressed Penny Tavern, Pickens Sweet Treats, and several other eateries. The event will also include live music. Also, bacon. There will be lots of bacon, and probably no Kevin Bacon. It will be held at the Truman and starts at 7:00pm. General admission is $38. VIP and early bird entry is $48.

April 18 – Spring Vegetables: if you want to learn more about cooking and vegetables than this class is perfect for you. Join Renee Kelly aka “Sassy Chef” for cooking classes at Portfolio Kitchen and Home located at 215 W. Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO. All classes are interactive. Renee will share with you over 20 years of practice. Food, beverages, and recipes will be provided for all classes. Some of the vegetables in the class are: watercress bisque, shallots, roasted carrots, braised radish, and asparagus. It costs $75 and the class is from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

April 20 – Asia Cultural Festival: the festival showcases a wide variety of Asian food, performances, and music. There will be a martial arts workshop in the afternoon. The Miss Asia Contest kicks off at 10:00am. The Mid-American Asian Culture Association is hosting the event. It costs $0-$5 to enter. It will be held at the Overland Park Convention Center from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

April 20 – Finally Spring and Pretty Flowers: join the lead designer at D&R Flowers for a fun class on arranging flowers. The event includes cocktails, wine, and small bites in the Solarium Lounge at The Fontaine Hotel in Kansas City, MO. Workshop tickets include all materials necessary for the class and a vase with flowers to take home. A floral arranging kit will be available for purchase during the class. It costs $25 and includes floral clippers, sheers, floral tape, D&R Flowers, a personalized apron, rose/stem stripper, etc. The floral arrangement class is from 2:00pm-4:00pm and costs $65.

April 26 – UMKC Conservatory Spring Dance in Kansas City: dance students and Conservatory musicians will perform for the general public. Tickets are free for UMKC faculty, staff, and students with a UMKC ID. It costs $12 for general admission.

April 27 – Douglas County Fair Spring “Total Knockout” Demolition Derby: the spring demolition will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Lawrence, KS. It starts at 6:00pm and ends at 11:30pm. It costs $10 to enter.

April 27 – Spring Craft Fair: the Riverstone Retirement Community will host the handiwork and crafts of some of Kansas City’s finest. It will include art, vendors, jewelry, gifts, home décor, and other activities. RSVP by Tuesday, April 23. If you have questions call 816-741-2555.

April 27 – Kegs N Eggs: thousands of Easter eggs will be hidden across the Kansas City Renaissance Festival grounds. Each egg contains tickets to be redeemed for prizes. There will be free t-shirts, live music, craft beer tastings, 10 food trucks, and the chance for cash prizes. It occurs at 11:00am to 4:00pm.

April 27-28 – Kansas City Homes Tour Experience: 2019 Spring Urban Core Home Show and Bus Tour: this event includes a home-buyer’s seminar, with on-site approval, raffles, and a kids’ zone both days. Bus tour registration begins at 11:00am and buses leave at 12:00pm. This will be held at the Mohart Multipurpose Center in Kansas City, MO. It is free to attend.

April 28 – The Kritiq Spring Fashion Show: the fashion show is a platform for local talent to show off their creativity. The show is a blend of casual street glamour and high fashion. It costs around $40-$65 to attend. It will take place at the Airline History Museum in Kansas City, MO. The show starts at 5:00pm and ends at 9:00pm.

April 28 – William Baker Festival Singers at Holy Angels Basehor: this is a one-hour concert featuring American folk hymns and African-American spirituals. It will be held at the Holy Angel Catholic Church in Basehor, KS. It will feature several composers. There will be a 50-voice a cappella chorale. The event is from 4:30pm to 6:00pm. A donation is suggested. The William Baker Choral Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)-(3) arts organization of the state of Kansas licensed to operate in Missouri and Georgia.

May 2-4 – Mushroom Festival: Thursday evening will kick off the 39th year of this event with a kids night at the carnival. On Friday over 200 craft and food vendors will be at the event. Saturday will include live entertainment, a children’s talent show, and a demolition derby. The Grand Parade will showcase floats and entertainers such as the Richmond Marching Band. There will also be a corn hole tournament, morsel contest, National Guard Military display, a basketball tournament, and much more. It will be located at the intersection of 10 & 13 Hwy.

May 4 – KC Brew & Chew: attendees have the chance to sample from the area’s top food trucks and local brewers. There is a kid friendly zone, along with vendors, and live music. A percentage of the proceeds will go to help police agencies and first responders. The festival is free to attend. Craft beer sampling is from 2:00pm to 6:00pm and requires a $20 ticket. You must be 21+ to participate. The festival as a whole is from 2:00pm to 10:00pm. The event will take place at East Forty Brewing in Blue Springs, MO.

May 11 – Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair: the fair brings together experts on ceramics, clothing, printing, painting, photography, woodworking, leather working, fiber arts, and more. The Strawberry Swing has a fair for every season. The event will be held from 10:00am to 6:00pm at the historic Alexander Majors Barn & Grounds at 8201 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO.

May 15-19 – International Quilt Market Spring 2019: the event will feature 1,000 booths showcasing the latest products. Located at 301 W 13th St, Kansas City, MO.

May 17-18 – Bluegrass in the Bottoms: bluegrass musicians from across the country will play. It will take place outside the Knuckleheads Saloon. The area is known for vintage antique boutiques, bistros, and cocktail bars.

May 18 – 2019 Kansas City Nanobrew Festival: for those wanting to try out some local home brewing, this is your chance. Admission includes unlimited tastings from 350 home brewed beers, a full-size souvenir glass, food, and entertainment. You must be 21+ to participate. You must have a valid ticket to enter. It will be held at the Berkley Riverfront Park in Kansas City, MO. The festival is from 2:00pm to 6:00pm.

May 18 – 4th Annual Weston WineFest presented by Pirtle Winery: the festival will be held on adjoining space with the Weston Brewing Company. Wines will be available for purchase. A souvenir wine glass and a gift is included with tastings. Ticket sales are limited. Carpooling is suggested — there is limited parking. You must be 21+ years of age to attend. No pets or coolers are allowed. This will be held at Pirtle Winery in Weston, MO from 12:00pm to 7:00pm. The event includes wine from 10 different wineries from around the area including:

Pirtle Winery

Ladoga Ridge Winery

Windy Wine Company

Riverwood Winery

Fence Stile Winery

Tipple Hill Winery

Vox Vineyards

Jowler Creek Winery

Weston Wine Company

Van Till Family Farm Winery

May 31-June 1 – Tumbleweed Real Country – it’s considered one of the best country music and camping festivals in the United States. The whole experience lasts three nights and 2 days. Besides country music, it also includes a pool party, hot air balloon rides, horse drawn carriage rides, camping, fishing, helicopter rides, archery, and live music. Kids 10 and under are free to enter. Camping is optional. Camping spots are not reserved; it is first-come, first-served. Lawn chairs are permitted. RV camping is adjacent to forest camping. Tumbleweed is a family-friendly festival. Prices vary.

June 8 – 15th Annual Kansas City International Dragon Boat Festival: opening ceremonies begin along Brush Creek on the Country Club Plaza. There will be dancing, singing, drumming, magic, acrobatics, skits, and martial arts performances. Arts and crafts activities are available for both children and adults. Booths offer a wide range of goods from jewelry to dragon parasols. Food trucks will be at the event. The sidewalks will be decorated with Chinese Lanterns and banners. The festival begins at 8:00am with the boats heading into the waters. The festival ends at 4:00pm.

June 21-22 – Heartland Yoga Festival 2019: celebrate the summer solstice and International Yoga Day. Several yoga teachers will attend the event for demonstrations and guidance. It will include beverages, food, and vendors. The event hopes to connect people who like yoga to each other. It includes 3 community classes, 3 breakout workshops, music, and more. It will be held at the Unity Village Hotel and Conference Center in Unity Village, MO. It starts on Friday at 4:00pm and ends at 10:00pm the next day. Costs vary.