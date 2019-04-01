1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near 63rd and Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after two people were shot Monday afternoon, leaving one man dead and a woman critically injured.

The incident was reported to the shooting after 1 p.m. near 63rd and Manchester Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim who died was a black man in his forties and the victim that was critically injured was a black woman in her forties, according to police. The two were found in a vehicle off the road near James A. Reed.

Police said it appears the gun fire happened while the vehicle was moving.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.