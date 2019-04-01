23rd Street closed in both ways at Blue Ridge Boulevard after deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a deadly crash, 23rd Street is closed in both directions Monday night near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Kansas City police said one man died in a one-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. The crash occurred after the vehicle went down an embankment in the area and hit a bridge, officials say.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said there was no structural damage to the bridge, but it’s not clear at this time when the street will reopen.

FOX4 will update this story as more information is available.

🚨Breaking: EB/WB 23rd St. @ Blue Ridge Blvd in #KCMO is closed due to a fatal crash. Driver struck bridge. No structural damage to bridge. No word on how long closure will last. #lctraffic pic.twitter.com/rWV2xBdI1i — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 2, 2019