Wrong-way driver kills 26-year-old man from Independence in NB lanes of I-435 at 87th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed to FOX4 that a 26-year-old man is dead following a crash along I-435 at 87th Street early Monday morning.

Sgt. Bill Mahoney said around 1:40 a.m. a driver of a Cadillac Escalade was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-435 when they hit the 26-year-old man driving a Ford Fusion in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford Fusion died at the scene. The wrong-way driver, a woman, was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet identified the 26-year-old man, but they did say he is from Independence.

It is unclear at this point whether either driver was wearing their seatbelt.

Sgt. Mahoney added that he could not yet confirm whether drugs or alcohol played a part in the crash, but he did say that was something investigators were looking into. He also added that police did receive multiple reports of a wrong-way driver, but the crash happened before officers could investigate.