Bikers Against Child Abuse continue mission to bring awareness & stop violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and neglect in the last year.
It's now a tradition for Bikers Against Child Abuse to release a balloon in honor of each child who has died from abuse or neglect.
The group joined FOX4's Nick Vasos Monday, April 1 in the parking lot to take part in the symbolic ceremony. Together they released 75 balloons.
If you suspect a child is being abused, please call 1-(800) 467-4183. You can also learn more about putting a stop to child abuse here.