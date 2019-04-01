Bikers Against Child Abuse continue mission to bring awareness & stop violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 7 children experienced child abuse and neglect in the last year.

It's now a tradition for Bikers Against Child Abuse to release a balloon in honor of each child who has died from abuse or neglect.

The group joined FOX4's Nick Vasos Monday, April 1 in the parking lot to take part in the symbolic ceremony. Together they released 75 balloons.

If you suspect a child is being abused, please call 1-(800) 467-4183. You can also learn more about putting a stop to child abuse here.

