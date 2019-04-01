Chiefs acquire DE Emmanuel Ogbah in trade with Browns for safety Eric Murray

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have made another defensive roster move this off-season, making a trade with the Cleveland Browns.

The team has acquired defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah in exchange for safety Eric Murray.

Ogbah was a second-round pick out of Okalahoma State for the Browns in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over 14 games last season, he had 40 tackles and three sacks in Cleveland.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Ogbah was a no-show for the first day of the Browns’ offseason program on Monday with the trade lingering, and reports circulated throughout the day about where he’d land.

Then the Chiefs made the deal official Monday afternoon.

Murray was drafted by the Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He appeared in 15 games last season with nine starts, recording an interception, two passes defensed and 55 tackles.

This latest deal is one of many moves the Chiefs have made recently to beef up the defense, the team’s biggest weakness last season. The team finished next-to-last in passing defense last season.

The team also signed former Houston Texans safety Tryann Mathieu. That signing came one day after the Chiefs released veteran safety Eric Berry after nine seasons with the team.

The team signed former Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson and former New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor as well.

The Chiefs released linebacker Justin Houston, freeing up $21.1 million in their salary cap. The Chiefs are also expected to trade linebacker Dee Ford to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, reports say.