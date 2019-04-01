Customers no longer need boats to get to Weston business that once was under flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTON, Mo. -- Things are looking up for one Platte County business after the rising flood waters forced owners to open shop elsewhere for a few days.

Weston Tobacco managed to stay open in their upstairs event area during the flooding. Owner Zeb Hopper said it's finally time to move the cigar shop back home to the space below.

"It's been very taxing," Hopper said, "A lot of long days a lot of manual labor."

Just over a week ago their parking lot was submerged in 7 feet of water. You could only get to Hopper's shop by boat. It was sitting in 4 and a half feet of flood water.

"It's hard to believe that it got that deep. We never figured it would get that bad, but it definitely did," Hopper said. "We were fortunate that it didn't get up to the second layer of paneling on the walls."

Now, they're replacing panels, screwing in new LED lights and stocking shelves.

"We lost some artwork and some ashtrays, stuff like that," Hopper said, "But a lot of the cigar companies really came in and donated stuff and kind of helped us come back around from that."

The Weston community and clients chipped in, too.

"All of our friends and customers actually came in and helped us clean up and are helping us put it back together."

Hopper said his employee, Toby Tolbert, has been by his side every step of the way.

"Long hours. Longer for some," Tolbert said laughing. "We just get it done and we just get back to business."

Even with the extra help Hopper has taken a blow to his bank account. The cost of labor hit him the hardest.

"We cannot wait to be done with this," Hopper said. "We've been running about 19 hour days for the last five days."

Hopper said that hard work is paying off and cause for celebration. He said it won't be perfect, but Weston Tobacco's cigar shop will reopen Tuesday morning.