OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Spring has sprung as the Deanna Rose Farmstead is now open for the 2019 season.

This year visitors will find a new crop of animals, including a new baby cow.

Starbucks, the mom, gave birth to the calf named Oz at 3 a.m. Monday.

Also new this year, a polyester garden designed to attract bumble bees.

Deanna Rose is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Saturday until the end of the season on Oct. 31.