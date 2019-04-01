FOX4 pays it forward to nursing home resident who knits hats for newborns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The life enrichment coordinator at a local nursing home nominated one of her residents for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award for enriching the lives of newborn babies.

Jill Hershey told FOX4 that Lou Holloway is 93 years young, and she is a favorite at the Primrose Nursing Facility because of her unselfish spirit and her love of newborns.

"We’re here today to honor Lou Holloway for her long-time commitment to making small, little hats for the infants at Truman Medical Center," Hershey said before FOX4 surprised Holloway. "She makes between 600 and 800 hats each year and never asks for anything."

According to Hershey, Holloway even uses her own money to buy the yarn for these hats.

Holloway smiled ear to ear when presented with the $400 that comes with the award then jokingly asked if someone would take her yarn shopping.

