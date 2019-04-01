Friends reflect following shooting death of Olathe teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- More than two days after he was shot and killed, 17-year-old Rowan Padgett's friends continue to speak out.

"In Olathe, we're supposed to be safer. We're not," Enoch Kritzell said. "Because there's people walking around with guns."

It's a sobering reality for these Olathe teenagers as they are missing a friend.

"I think the world deserves to know that Rowan is a good person," Tony Patillo said. He befriended Padgett while they were students at Olathe SOAR.

Padgett was shot dead Friday afternoon on South Mullen Court.

Miranda Campbell had honors biology with Padgett at Olathe Northwest.

"He was a person who had a lot of good in him," she said. "And I always had so much hope for him to be able to make something really incredible out of his life."

He would've been 18 next month. But instead of a celebrating his birthday, his friends are now celebrating his memory.

"All of us were tye-dying shirts, but he was so extra he had to bring a hoodie," Kritzell remembered. "And he just starts the-dying his hoodie and using all my type-dye." Kritzell laughed, then got quiet. "I'm going to miss him."

Adrian Caggianelli became friends with Padgett when he enrolled in Olathe East this school year.

"Whenever someone was feeling down, he was always the first one to be like, `Hey, are you feeling okay?' And talk to them," he said. "He was just a really good kid," the Olathe East baseball player continued, "he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I wanted to spend more time with him. I was looking forward to spending more time with him, Jonah Dial said. "It's just so sad he's gone."

Olathe police continue to investigate what lead to the shooting on South Mullen Court near 123rd and Black Bob. And on Monday, the teens will have to go back to school... without Rowan.

"It hasn't quite like, fully sunken in yet," Caggianelli said. "Tomorrow it probably will, first day of school without him."

Padgett was a student at Olathe East and attended Olathe SOAR last year. His friends say his first two years of high school were at Olathe Northwest.

The district said additional counselors will be available at both Olathe East and SOAR on Monday.