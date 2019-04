KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle Monday morning.

The body was found in the vehicle just before 10 a.m. near 67th and Walrond in Kansas City, Missouri.

The name or gender of the victim has not been released at this time.

KCPD tells FOX4 the cause of death has not been determined. No foul play is suspected at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.