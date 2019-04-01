KC woman charged in wrong way crash on I-435 that killed Independence man

Posted 5:49 pm, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24PM, April 1, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri woman has been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash on Interstate 435 that killed a 26-year-old man from Independence.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Baker announced Monday evening that 34-year-old Naquita D. Williams faces charges of driving under the influence, resulting in the death of Danzel Campbell.

According to court records, police responded to 87th Street and I-435 on an injury crash around 1:45 Monday morning and found a person in a Ford Fusion had died as a result of injuries sustained form the crash. Williams was driving the other vehicle involved and was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-435 when she struck the victim.

Williams was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Officers detected an odor of alcohol and said Williams eyes were watery, bloodshot and glassy. Her speech was reported to be slurred and a test indicated impairment.

A computer check at the scene discovered Williams had been convicted in July 2016 for driving under the influence in Jackson County for events that occurred in July 2013.

