KCPD releases photos of person they think has info. about shooting that killed 16-year-old

Posted 10:56 am, April 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, April 1, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City released four photos Monday of a person they want to speak with about a homicide that left a 16-year-old dead Friday.

Clinton Holman Jr. died in the shooting that happened around 11:30 p.m. near 43rd Street and Indiana.

Police are still searching for a motive. They'd like to speak with the person pictured below about the deadly shooting.

According to a tweet from police, the person they are looking for is driving a silver BMW that does not have a front license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

