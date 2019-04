× One man killed in shooting near 22nd and Silver Court in KCK, police say

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One man is reported dead Monday night in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.

The shooting happened outside Silver City Apartments near 22nd Street and Silver Court.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is available.