Phoenix man sentenced after moving to KCK to run drug house

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Phoenix man has been sentenced after officials say he moved to Kansas City, Kansas to run a drug house.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said 35-year-old Jose A. Badilla was sentenced Monday to 21 years in federal prison. Badilla pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession with intent ot distribute heroin and one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In his plea, Badilla admitted that when investigators served a search warrant at the home in KCK, they found more than six pounds of heroin and two guns, including a .45 caliber pistol and a Panther Arms model AR-15 rifle.

Investigators said Badilla moved to KCK form Phoenix in August 2017 and rented the house for the purpose of storing and distributing drugs. He was paid $2,000 to $2,500 every other week to keep the drugs at his home. He said the drugs he stored were shipped form Mexico to Kansas City.