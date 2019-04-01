Police ask for help locating truck in connection with homicide near 63rd and Manchester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help locating a truck in regard to a homicide that left one man dead and a woman critically injured Monday.

A shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Monday near 63rd and Manchester in KC. The man and woman were found in a vehicle off the road near James A. Reed Road. The man died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appears the gunfire happened while the vehicle was moving.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but later Monday night, police released the photos below of a pickup truck they’re trying to locate in connection to their investigation.

Police said the truck is a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 with the Ohio license PJZ3111.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

