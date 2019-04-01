× Rolling Stones postpone tour so Mick Jagger can seek medical treatment

NEW YORK — The Rolling Stones have announced the postponement of their upcoming North American tour.

The venerable British rockers will not be embarking on a 17-gig tour, scheduled to start on April 20 in Miami Gardens, Florida, due to singer Mick Jagger‘s health problems.

“Mick has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time, as he needs medical treatment,” reads a statement from the band.

The Stones did not say what medical condition Jagger is being treated for. Page Six is reporting that he will have a stent placed in his heart.

Jagger, 75, made his own apology to fans on his personal Twitter account.

“I really hate letting you down like this,” he wrote.

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

Shortly after the announcement, bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood voiced their support for Jagger.

“A big disappointment for everyone but things need to be taken care of and we will see you soon. Mick, we are always there for you!” said guitarist Richards on Twitter.

Wood, who also plays guitar, tweeted, “We’ll miss you over the next few weeks, but we’re looking forward to seeing you all again very soon.”

Doctors have told Jagger that he will make a “complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible,” according to the band’s statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes those who have tickets to shows but wish to reassure fans to hold onto these existing tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which will be announced shortly,” reads the statement.

The Rolling Stones are one of the most recognizable names in music, still going strong after more than five decades in the business.

They have been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards, winning three, and can still pack arenas and stadiums around the world.